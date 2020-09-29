One injured in early morning ATV accident

STICKNEY, WV (WVNS)– One person was injured in an early morning ATV accident in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed with 59 News the call came in at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 about an ATV accident on Coal River Road in the Stickney area. One person was injured as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the call.