WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – On person was injured in a rollover crash in Greenbrier County Sunday evening.

Greenbrier County dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 5:27 p.m. about a pick up truck rollover on Route 92 near White Sulphur Springs.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

West Virginia State Police, the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Creek Fire Department, and White Sulphur Springs Fire Department and EMS responded.

Traffic is flowing normally at this time.