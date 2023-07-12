MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department are mourning one of their own after a deadly ATV accident.

According to a post from the Bramwell VFD, two members of the department were examining previous accident scenes on a side-by-side. After they exited the vehicle, it reportedly began to roll towards them.

In an effort to stop the side-by-side, they were dragged over a hill before the vehicle rolled multiple times.

One firefighter died after being transported to a Charleston hospital, while the other was released.

No names will be released at this time.

