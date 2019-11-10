One injured, pets lost in Mercer County home fire

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A man was injured trying to rescue his pets after his Bluefield home became engulfed in flames on Saturday, November 9.

Dispatchers told 59 News calls regarding a fire at a home on West Cumberland Road came in just before 9:00 p.m. Bluefield, Green Valley and Bluewell Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with Bluefield Police and Bluefield Rescue.

Crews battled flames that burned through the first story of the house and extended into the basement. Bluefield Fire Cheif, Rick Cary, confirmed the blaze started in the kitchen.

He added that a man living in the home suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation while trying to rescue his pets from the flames. He was treated and released at the scene, his pets could not be resuscitated.

No first responders were injured. The scene has since been cleared.