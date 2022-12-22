UPDATE: GHENT, WV (WVNS) — According to WV 511, the minor accident in the right northbound lane of I-77 was cleared and is back open.

However, the accident in the left northbound lane at mile marker 26 remains blocked.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — According to WV 511, one northbound lane of I-77 is blocked due to an accident.

The right northbound lane of I-77 at mile marker 27 is closed. According to the WV Turnpike Troopers, no injuries were sustained during the minor accident. The left northbound lane is also closed at mile marker 26 due to a minor accident.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious while driving through hazardous conditions.

Stick with 59News for more updates.