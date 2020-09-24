One lane of U.S. 219 scheduled to close for road work

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One lane of U.S. 219 is scheduled to close for road work. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Beginning on Tuesday, October 6, U.S. 219 will be reduce to a single lane during the daytime. The road will be closed from the intersection of U.S. 60, Washington Street, and the intersection of Austin Street. The intersection of U.S. 219 and Foster Street will also be closed at this time.

DOH crews are asking motorists to reduce their speed when traveling through the work zone and to observe all traffic control signs and devices for additional detours directed by the Lewisburg Police Department. Delays will be expected at this time, therefore motorists should plan accordingly. Motorists are also advised to take alternate routes such as Holt Lane, Court Street, Houfnagle Road. However, large trucks must use U.S. 219.

WVDOH wants to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause motorists.

LATEST POSTS: