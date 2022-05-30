WVNS TV — Lake Stephens, WV

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In most places in the world, folks will stand in line for a hot, fresh donut.

Francie’s Sweets proves people in southern West Virginia feel the same way. When the food truck pulls up, the line forms.

It does not take long before customers get their first taste, and people start talking.

“These donuts, they’re pretty good,” said Enrique Guzman, who tried the donuts at Lake Stephens. “I’ve had them only a couple times, like they just opened up, but I bought them a few couple times. They looked super good.”

The truck hit the ground running in 2021. Francie’s Sweets offers a piping hot bucket of powder sugar and cinnamon donuts. Other donuts come in three or five to a box. They offer Cookies-n-Cream, Maple Bacon, Granny June’s Apple Pie, Fruity Pebbles, and Strawberry Shortcake.

For those who do not feel adventurous, Francie’s Sweets has a plain donut, just out of the fryer, waiting for them.

“The apple pie donut is actually named after my daughter’s great grandmother Granny June and it’s the Granny June’s Apple Pie,” said Ray Lewis, the owner of Francies Sweets. “Fruity Pebbles, just because we all like Fruity Pebbles, and, then, Francie’s favorite that she wanted was the strawberry shortcake.”

Lewis said that owning a food truck was always his dream. His daughter Francie gave him the idea to serve donuts, hence the name.

Fruity Pebbles and all of the other donuts have a following. But the bestseller? Francie’s Strawberry Shortcake, by a landslide.

“Strawberries are my favorite and my poppa’s favorite, and we really like donuts,” said Francie.

The donut truck could show up in your neighborhood soon. To give you a better idea, the Lewis family posts the schedule on Francie’s Sweets page on Facebook.