BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Beckley area of Raleigh County on Friday night.

According to information from the Beckley Police Department, on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM, two BPD officers were involved in an officer involved shooting on the 100 black of Klaus Street. One man died during the shooting while another man was injured.

One of the officers was hit by a car during the incident. That officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries before his release.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Police. The identities of the suspects involved in the shooting have not been released.

Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending results from the WVSP investigation and an internal investigation by the Beckley Police Department Standards Unit.

Stick with 59News for more information as it becomes available.