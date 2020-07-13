One man hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Nicholas County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SHOTS FIRED MGN.jpg

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man is currently in the hospital after deputies said he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement. The incident happened on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were responding to a shots fire call on Phillips Run Road in Summersville. When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old, Carl Raines. Deputies said he started firing shots at them.

Deputies returned fire and disarmed Raines after he was hit. Raines was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News