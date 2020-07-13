One man hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man is currently in the hospital after deputies said he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement. The incident happened on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were responding to a shots fire call on Phillips Run Road in Summersville. When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old, Carl Raines. Deputies said he started firing shots at them.

Deputies returned fire and disarmed Raines after he was hit. Raines was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.

