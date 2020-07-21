One man is shot during an early morning robbery in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Wyoming County are searching for suspects in a robbery investigation which sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20,2020.

A man came to the STAT EMS Station in Pineville, WV on Monday with a gunshot wound. Investigators were able to learn the incident happened on Saulsville Mountain near Maben, WV.

Witnesses told deputies three people were giving three men a ride home when they pulled over on Saulsville Mountain, pulled out guns and robbed them. That is when one of the victims was shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening wounds.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest.

