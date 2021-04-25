One person dead following rollover accident in Fayette County

AMES HEIGHTS, WV (WVNS) — A Wood County man passed away in a rollover accident in Fayette County.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the accident on Opossum Creek Rd. in the Ames Heights area on Sunday, April 25, 2021. They discovered the car ran off the roadway and rolled over onto its top. The passenger compartment was completely submerged in a creek.
Garret Lass, 27, died from his injuries.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Fayetteville, Ansted, and Nuttall Fire Departments, and Jan-Care Ambulance.