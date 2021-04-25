One person dead following rollover accident in Fayette County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) -- Imagine going to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris, then going on a safari in Africa, all from the comfort of your living room. Shellie and Larry Trail have been home schooling their children for awhile now, but they found a creative way for all three of their children to learn about history up close and virtual.

"Actually a friend told us and we were invited on one and we thought it was great. There are benefits from just as a family actually going somewhere before COVID. But going on these virtual tours, you can invite friends of all ages our age, the children's age and we can all be on there together," Larry said.