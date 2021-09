FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One person died during a commercial rafting trip on the Gauley River.

The District Supervisor for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve confirmed on person died while rafting on the Gauley River on Friday, September 10, 2021. The person reportedly got stuck under a rock Friday morning. They were found around 5 p.m. following an intense rescue mission.

Friday, September 10, 2021 marked the first official day of Gauley Season.