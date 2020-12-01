One person dies in Raleigh County house fire

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following a house fire in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received a call about a fire on Berry Lane in Fairdale just after 6 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020. Dispatchers said one person died in the fire, but the victim’s identity is not being released.

Trap Hill, Coal River, and Lester Fire Departments responded, as well as the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and JanCare Ambulance. The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.