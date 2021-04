BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One person is being treated for minor injuries after shots were fired in Beckley.

Beckley Police said several calls came in just before midnight on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 for a potential shooting near the Willbrian Apartments.

Investigators confirmed one person had minor injuries, but there are no suspects or arrests made at this time.

