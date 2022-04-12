ORIENT HILL, WV (WVNS)–One person is expected to survive following a shooting in Greenbrier County.



According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022, on Ball Diamond Road in Orient Hill. Dispatchers tell 59News someone attempted to enter a shed on private property and the property owner fired at them.

One person was shot and taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

White Sulphur Springs EMS, Quinwood Fire Department First Responders, West Virginia State Police, Greenbrier County Sheriffs Department, and Rainelle Police all responded.

Details are limited so stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.