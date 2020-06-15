UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of victim in fatal DUI crash

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020: The name of a man killed during a collision in Clear Fork on Sunday was released by officials. Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison told 59News the victim is Randy Lee Bragg, II. He was a 38-year-old man from Logan County.

No other details on the accident have been released at this time.

Monday, June 15, 2020 8 a.m. UPDATE: An arrest is made following a deadly crash in Wyoming County.

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Cassandra Gray was arrested following the collision. She’s charged with DUI Causing Death with Reckless Regard. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car along Route 971 in Clear Fork, Wyoming County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call regarding a car that collided with a person on a bicycle came in at 2:20 p.m on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Wyoming County 911 Director, Dean Meadows, confirmed the bicyclist did not survive the crash.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies and Oceana Fire Department responded to the scene. The road is currently open.