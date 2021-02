BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A large number of law enforcement officers were called to the Patriot Motor Inn in Beaver, WV on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. One person was shot while investigators with the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force served a search warrant.

Jason Terrell was shot by an officer. Investigators on scene provided medical assistance and Terrell was transported to the hospital. He is said to be ok and stable.

Terrell faces four counts of felony drug charges.