WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One person was killed following a fire in Wyoming County, according to 911 dispatchers.

We’re told the call came in just after 10p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, on Huff Creek Road in Wyoming County. Oceana and Cyclone Fire Departments responded. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

The victim’s name was not released.

