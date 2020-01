DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — One person was injured after an early morning accident.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 8:00a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020. The accident happened on Route 19 in front of IGA. Four vehicles were involved, but only one person was transported to the hospital.

The road has since re-opened but traffic is moving slowly.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance responded.