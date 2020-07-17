One Voice moves to new location in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The non-profit organization, One Voice, moved to a new location in Oceana.

One Voice helps local families fighting addiction. Thanks to funding from Governor Jim Justice, the organization was able to move to a new location that will better serve the community. Debra Davis, the Founder and Executive Director of One Voice WV, said the organization has been looking forward to moving into this new location.

“It’s a miracle. We have wanted this for years. We have worked really, really hard doing what we could with what we had. This has always been a vision for One Voice,” Davis explained.

One Voice is located on Cook Pkwy in Oceana. There will be a grand opening ceremony on August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Davis added they hope to open a coffee shop soon where they plan to employ people who are recovering from addiction.

To donate or find out more information about One Voice, visit https://www.onevoicewv.org/.