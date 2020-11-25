One Voice reacts to Purdue Pharma guilty plea

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to playing a role in the opioid crisis.

59News caught up with a local resource center about the plea. Melonie Terry, Program Director with One Voice in Beckley, said they would like to see some help provided to those impacted by this moving forward.

“I think they need to play a role in tidying things up a little bit. Reinvesting in the community, reinvesting in the individuals that it affected and the families,” Terry said.

Terry said Purdue Pharama taking responsibility for their role is a step up in the right direction with tackling the on-going opioid crisis.

