Online classes registration at New River CTC is open

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For people who are interested in working on their degree, now is the time to register for classes at New River Community and Technical College. Registration for online classes is now open.

The classes will begin on March 1, 2021. Courses offered for the 10-week session include American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology Lab, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications and Principals of Sociology.

“Our Rolling Start Options give people more flexibility on when they start taking college classes,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “Starting college in January or August doesn’t work for everyone. Rolling Start Options give people another option for taking college classes, and taking general education classes first can help students get a head start on completing their program of study without having to wait.”

Students may register for up to two courses during the session. The deadline is Feb. 26, 2021. For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, send an email to admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.