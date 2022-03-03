BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Spring sports are right around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to get kids active and outside!

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia invites anyone ages twelve and under to come out and join in on the fun. For the first time, interested families can register online.

Sports and Rec Director for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia Jason Logan, said they already have a great amount of people signed up, but they want to get even more than last year.

Logan emphasized how important it is for young children to get involved and stay active.

“The socialization of being around your peers, other than just your school classmates, you get to meet new kids from various different schools around the area, as well as the physical activity of it,” said Logan.

Applications close on Sunday, March 6, 2022. However, if you miss that deadline, late registration opens on Monday, March 7, 2022 and closes Sunday, March 13, 2022. Anyone interested in registering can do so here.

