Open burn permits are now available at Bluefield Fire Department’s Central Station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVSN) — Permits allowing for open burns are now available at a local fire station in Bluefield.

Open Burn Permits and Requirements are now available at the Bluefield Fire Department’s Central Station. The station is located at 101 Bluefield Avenue.

It is free to receive a permit, but in order to have an open burn a necessary permit will be required. Permits will only be good for the day of a particular burn. If a burn is to last multiple days, than a permit is need for every day that the burn remains active.

Below is a sample Burn Permit from Bluefield FD:

Any questions regarding the Burn Permits and Requirements can be directed to the Bluefield Fire Department at (304) 327-2401 ext. 8651.