Opening statements to begin Tuesday in Davide Hudson murder trial

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Prosecutors are gearing up for the first day of the Davide Hudson murder trial.

Hudson is accused of shooting and killing Amber Meadows at the Beckley Travel Lodge in 2018. He is charged with First Degree Murder and Kidnapping.

Jury selection began January 24, 2021, for the trial set to take place during the remainder of this week.

Three co-defendants, who were reportedly with Hudson at the time of the murder, previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to the shooting.

Tyrique Pearl pleaded guilty to Felony Conspiracy to Kidnapping. Jonthan Bird pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder. Antonio Williams pleaded guilty to Kidnapping and Voluntary Manslaughter. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons told 59News in December 2021 all three co-defendants are cooperating in this case.

Opening statements for both the prosecution and defense are expected to begin January 25, 2021.