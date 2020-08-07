Operation Backpack looking for donations to help kids in need

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Operation Backpack is returning for the 25th year to help kids in need of school supplies. Last year, the organization gave away more than 1,000 backpacks. Each bag is filled with supplies that are grade-specific.

Coordinator for Operation Backpack, Cindy Parker said this year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The were not able to fundraise like they normally do.

“Due to the COVID, we have had no fundraisers at all, so it is really challenging, but we still want to help those students that are in that need,” Parker said.

To participate in Operation Backpack, parents can contact their child’s school counselor.

There are two drop off locations: one at City Slickers and one at Premier Pharmacy in Beckley. Parker said they are looking for school supplies for every grade, but the big items they need are loose leaf paper, high school-age backpacks, and pencil boxes.