GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Back in June, 59News brought you a story following Olive Hugh – the brains behind Operation Juicebox.

Operation Juicebox started out as a side project for Olive Hugh, but now the operation has supporters from all around the world.

Operation Juicebox’s mission is to put child predators behind bars through online sting operations.

Hugh assisted in the capture of around fifty criminals across the nation. That number has only grown since.

“Since the last time we’ve talked I was at fifty-one, and now I’m at fifty-four. Last month I caught six, so it was a pretty busy month,” said Hugh.

Hugh visited the Wild and Wonderful state of West Virginia. He has been taking in the sights and visiting the famous landmarks.

His biggest supporter is stationed right here in the area. Hugh added that it is still overwhelming to be recognized in public for his work.

“It’s cool, but it’s crazy. When people recognize me and it’s just some random people. I still don’t know how to react,” said Hugh.

The stress and mental drain is overwhelming sometimes for the vigilante, but Hugh knows that the satisfaction of seeing criminals behind bars is the best reward he could receive.