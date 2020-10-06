Operation Mountaineer Highway investigation sends another man to prison

FAYETTVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 for a man involved in a major drug trafficking organization. Steven Nowlin, 41, of Kincaid, WV will serve at least 11 years in prison.

Nowlin was arrested and charged during Operation Mountaineer Highway which was a collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. It led to the arrest of more than 20 heroin distributors in Fayette County.

On Aug. 4, 2020 Nowlin admitted to conspiring to redistribute heroin. Judge Thomas Ewing sentenced him to 10 years for Conspiracy and one to three years for Driving on a Revoked License due to Driving Under the Influence.