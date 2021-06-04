Operation Mousetrap a success in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster with a strong warning to drug traffickers in the area. Friday morning, multiple Tazewell County and Virginia law enforcement agencies met to go over their most recent drug bust in Operation Mousetrap.

“We may not catch you the first time, we may not catch you the second time, but we will catch you,” said Plaster.

Plaster said this bust included everything from firearms to cold hard cash.

“25,908 dollars in US currency, 33.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.5 ounces of heroin, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of Psilocybin, various prescription drugs, we won’t announce all of those because some of those are still awaiting analysis from the state laboratory. Fifty-one firearms including one fully automatic weapon and one sawed off shotgun. Body armor, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, magazines and knives,” said Plaster.

He said putting a stop to the life ruining results of drugs is the main priority.

“We want to bring in those individuals that are making a profit from those broken homes, that are making a profit from the shattered lives,” said Plaster.

Plaster said no matter how smart a criminal thinks they are, the task force will find them and persecute them to the fullest extent of the law.