Operation “Second Wave” targets drug dealers in Fayette and Kanawha Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A long-term investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force targeted drug trafficking in Fayette and Kanawha Counties. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 they have charged 12 people with dealing methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

The investigation was dubbed “Second Wave.” There were two indictments. Here is the list of those charged in the first indictment:

Jason Michael Terrell, 36, of Mount Carbon

Larry Terrence Martin, 31, of Charleston

Carol Belton, 61, of Montgomery

Steven Matthew Bumpus, 31, of Charleston

Jimmy Lee Coleman, 34, of Gauley Bridge

Roger Jarea Drake, 31, of Charleston

Rashawn Akmed Miller, 36, of Columbus, Ohio

William Lee Patton, 62, of Montgomery

Craig Edward Redman, 41, of Kimberly

Tonya Nichole Simerly, 35, of Montgomery

Ronald Lee Thomas, III, 28, of Charleston

Terrell, Martin, Belton, Coleman, Drake, Miller, Patton and Redman are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from July 2019 to August 2020. Bumpus, Simerly and Thomas face various drug trafficking crimes.

Earlier in the week beginning Aug. 23 Larry Martin’s sister, Brandi Martin, was sentenced in federal court to 188 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Meth. Heroin. Marijuana. The takedown of this network of drug dealers is another major victory for the people of West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Long-term targets. Long-term problems. A drug trafficking organization that was fueling terrible addiction, pain, chaos and despair is now shut down. The people of Kanawha and Fayette counties are certainly safer as a result of today’s arrests. I commend our many federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their remarkable work in this long-term investigation. I am proud of our law enforcement leadership at every level throughout West Virginia but I want to specifically thank the men and women that serve on the front lines of law enforcement across this great state. Taking down a major drug trafficking organization is difficult and dangerous work. My hat is off to each of you. I pray for your safety each night. Thank you for your commitment to the people of West Virginia and the Rule of Law. This is another great day for the people of West Virginia.”

In a separate indictment, Gregory Eugene Woods, 43, of St. Albans, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine. Two additional defendants, Sammy Joe Fragale, Sr., also known as Joe, and Sammy Joe Fragale, Jr., also known as Bubby, were arrested on a federal criminal complaint for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

“The group of people arrested today have been a menace in our communities for too long,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman. “Today’s takedown sends a strong message to not only this community, but other drug organizations who think they can do business here. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate this activity. Operations like this are made more difficult without strong partnerships, and I commend the joint efforts by the ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Central WV Drug Task Force and MDENT.”