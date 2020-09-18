Operation Shutdown Corner sends another man to prison

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An effort to crackdown on drug trafficking in Raleigh County sends another man to prison. Clifford Howell, 31, of Eastpointe, Michigan was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Howell is among 17 people who were arrested and charged as a part of Operation Shutdown Corner.

“Great work by the more than 200 law enforcement agents from more than five states who were involved in Operation Shutdown Corner,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The operation took down a major drug trafficking organization and 17 people have been charged as a result. It stands as a significant achievement in our goal to rid our district of out-of-state drug dealers.”

Howell pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. He admitted he was dealing heroin in Raleigh County from June 2018 to Sept. 17, 2019 as a part of a drug trafficking organization (DTO). Howell would get the heroin in Michigan and supply it to other members of the DTO in southern West Virginia.

During the hearing on Friday, Howell was sentenced to serve 60 months in a federal prison. He will also have five years of supervised release following his prison term.