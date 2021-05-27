Optometrist: UV exposure leading cause of cataracts

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — During the summer months, it’s important to protect your skin from UV rays, but what about your eyes?

UV rays are a leading cause of cataracts according to Dr. Zane Lawhorn with Lindsey Optical in Princeton. UV exposure is an accumulative process, so the UV exposure may not affect you right now, but in time, it can lead to medical problems. Lawhorn said it is particularly important to protect children when they are young because they are more exposed to UV light since they are outside more.

Dr. Lawhorn suggest people get a pair of good, quality sunglasses.

“The best thing to do there is either wear photochromic lenses or a good, high quality pair of sunglasses anytime your outdoors or exposed to sunlight. A hat with a brim is good as well,” Dr. Lawhorn explained.

Lawhorn also said wearing polarizing lenses while on the water will protect you from the reflection of bright light.