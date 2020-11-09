Organization holds event for gold star families

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A local organization honors West Virginia Gold Star families during the holidays.

L. Z. Rainelle West Virginia Veteran’s Reunion and City National Bank will host a Gold Star Mother’s Christmas Tree event. There will be a ceremony, and then Gold Star Mothers will decorate a tree inside the bank. Emma Michelinie, the Co-Chair of the L. Z. Rainelle West Virginia Veteran’s Reunion, said the ornaments will have the pictures of 59 soldiers on them.

“They just need our support. It’s a tough time of year, especially holidays. They just need to know that we are here to remember and honor their soldiers that fought for freedom,” Michelinie said.

The organization asks for the community to bring Christmas cards signed and sealed to the event with a postage stamp and a return address. They will then send the cards to gold star families. The event will be on Friday beginning at 11a.m. at City National Bank in Rainelle.