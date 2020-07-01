Organization looking for donations to help flood recovery in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The town of Alderson is still cleaning up after flash floods tore through the area.

Kayla M. McCoy, the Program Coordinator and Director of Development with the Greater Greenbrier Long-term Committee, said FEMA will not be helping with the recovery process. In order to receive money from FEMA, the damages must amount to roughly $2.8 million. Since the damages from the June flooding event do not meet that funding threshold, the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee is stepping in.

“It’s going to fall to our local communities to really help Alderson and lift Alderson up in their time of need, whether it’s volunteering your time or sending financial contributions to long-term recovery,” McCoy said.

McCoy said there are trying to raise $250,000. She said people can visit their website to donate or find contact information.