Organizations hold minority hiring event in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the Beckley Human Rights Commission held a diversity hiring event with the Beckley Police and Fire Departments.

Chair of the City of Beckley Human Rights Commission, Danielle Stewart said while anyone could come to the event, the departments geared the event towards minorities.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Beckley is one of the most diverse cities in West Virginia but when you look around you don’t necessarily see that,” Stewart said. “And one of the things we want to do is we want to highlight that diversity and we want to invite the entire community to come and serve the city.”

The goal is to add more diversity to first responder teams in the cities. The Beckley Police Department currently has 12 openings for officers to come and serve. Chief Lonnie Christian said they are looking for people who have a passion to serve and protect their community.

“We’re in need for good men and women who want to serve their community,” Christian said. “So we are encouraging people to come out if you don’t make the event you can also come to the police department pick up an application and hopefully we can get some good men and women who want to serve their communities.”

By filling the open emergency service positions with more diverse applicants, young people in Beckley can have someone to look up to and minority groups may feel more part of the community.

“One of the ways to show people that you do actually respect them is by including them and showing that you have an inclusive community,” Stewart said.

If you were unable to make it to the event today, you can contact the Beckley Human Rights Commission or stop by the Beckley Police or Fire Departments for more information on their applications.