Organizers prepare for Beckley Reverse Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Beckley Christmas parade is just a few days away, and preparations are underway. The event will be a reverse parade this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, said this was just one of the ways organizers are trying to make it a safe event and spread holiday cheer.

“We talked about it for a while, and we just felt like a reverse parade would be the safest way to have a parade. It’s were the entries stay in place and the different spectators can drive through and they can be safe and stay warm in their cars,” Moorefield said.

The reverse parade is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. It starts at 11 a.m.