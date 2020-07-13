Organizers working on ways to safely hold Appalachian Festival during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 has changed the way fairs and festivals look this year. Organizers with the Appalachian Festival are working on ways to safely hold their annual event, so they don’t add to the list of cancelled events due to the pandemic.

The Appalachian Makers Market will still take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center August 28th and 29th. CEO of the market, Michelle Rotellini told 59News customers should expect to answer a brief health screening when entering the festival, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, said they are hoping to hold the week-long Appalachian Festival, but it will look a lot different this year.

“We’re looking at trying to do some things but if at any point in time the cases rise too much or whatever, we’ll pull the plug. We’ll do what we can as safely as possible,” Moorefield said.

The Appalachian Festival committee members will meet Tuesday, July 14, 2020 on Zoom to discuss plans for this year’s events.

