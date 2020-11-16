Outdoor class option opens up at Oak Hill High School

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)- An outdoor seating option now sits outside of Oak Hill High School. A tent with picnic tables can be found out front of the high school building.

Geoff Heeter, president with the Fayette County Education Fund, said this new layout exists to be used as an outdoor classroom. Kids can come sit outside for lunch. They also hope this will help the mental health in kids as they go through such a different year.

“There’s lots of studies that shows being outside makes kids and everyone else happier. Hopefully they can get outside and be a little happier anyway,” Heeter said.

Heeter said this is part of a bigger project. They’re looking to expand these outdoor seating options for the future.