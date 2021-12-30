Overnight shooting in Charleston, WV leaves one man injured

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – A shooting was called in to Metro 911 just after 1 AM on Charleston’s West Side.

Police found a man with two bullet wounds, one in each arm. EMS on scene told 13 News that the injuries were not life-threatening as they were treating him. He was transported for more medical attention.

Police search for evidence at the Truist Bank drive-thru.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue in the parking lot area between Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) and Food Among The Flowers. Police were looking for more evidence on scene.

Charleston Police are searching for a silver 4-door Mitsubishi believed to be connected to the shooting. If you have any details on this shooting, please call 911.