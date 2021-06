BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular Beckley intersection is closed after a dump truck reportedly overturned.

Dispatch said the call came in at 4:17 p.m. The road is closed at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Glen View Road. Traffic is being diverted on the northbound side of Glen View Road. The Sophia City Fire Department, Sophia Area Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance on scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriffs Department.