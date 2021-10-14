Eastbound lanes on I-64 reopen after tractor-trailer rollover

(SUMMERS COUNTY) UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. — Both eastbound lanes on I-64 have reopened after a tractor-trailer rollover early this morning.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An overturned tractor-trailer closes one lane on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 142 in Summers County.

According to Summers County Dispatch, the call for an overturned tractor-trailer came in at 4:46 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Green Sulphur Fire, Summers County County EMS and Summers County Sheriff Department responded to the call.

One person was taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time.

