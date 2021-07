BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Owner of Pasquale’s and The Char in Beckley was found dead in a hotel room earlier this week.

Beckley Police confirmed Brian Williams, was found dead by a hotel employee around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021. His body was found at the Travel Lodge on Harper Road in Beckley. His body has since been sent to Charleston for an autopsy report to determine the cause of his death. At this time foul play is not suspected.

