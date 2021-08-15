Oyler Ave Bridge closed for six weeks

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Motorists in Fayette County can expect some new traffic patterns on Oyler Ave starting Aug.15. The Oyler Ave Bridge is closed for repairs.

Detours using the Main Street and Summerlee Road exits are in place during the closure. Drivers are urged to leave a little bit earlier to give themselves enough time to get to their destination. This may also cause delays with parents who are dropping their kids off at the Oak Hill School Complex.

“One of my biggest concerns with this fall is the Oyler Ave. Bridge construction. I just want to remind parents as you come to school to be patient with us,” said Amy McDonald the principal at New River Intermediate.

Motorists are asked to follow all traffic control signs and use caution when traveling through a work zone. The anticipated completion date for this project is Nov. 29.