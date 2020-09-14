PA man arrested for drug trafficking in Mercer County

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

BLUEFIELD,WV (WVNS) — A man from Pennsylvania was sentenced to prison for his participation in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) in Mercer County. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

During a plea hearing in June, Sezar Hamilton admitted between August 2017 and August 31, 2019 he participated in a DTO which was operating out of Mercer County. Hamilton told investigators during that time he worked with other members of the DTO to deal prescription pills in and around Mercer County. He also admitted to selling hydromorphone pills to a person who was a confidential informant.

Hamilton told investigators the informant would call another member of the DTO who would direct the informant to meet Hamilton at a specific location. At the time, the location was a trailer park in Princeton. Hamilton sold him the pills at least on two different occasions.

Hamilton was sentenced to 174 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute hydromorphone. His charges are apart of a long-term, multi-state investigation known as Operation X-Nation.

“Great work by authorities in busting up this drug operation in Mercer County that was perpetuating pill dependency in our district. Hamilton is one of six charged as a result of Operation X-Nation. He now has more than 14 years to think about his dangerous ways.” United States Attorney

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Bluefield Police Department.

