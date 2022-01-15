PAAC holds Fayette County vaccine clinic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) held a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Oak Hill.

The goal of the mobile clinic is to make COVID vaccines accessible to rural communities throughout West Virginia. Danielle Harris is a teacher and mother of two who said she brought her family to get vaccinated to help curb the ongoing spread of COVID-19, especially in schools.

“I brought my kids to get vaccinated today, I have a seven-year-old and this is her second dose and I also have a fourteen-year-old, she needed her booster,” Harris said. “I am a school teacher myself and I think that is it important that our kids are able to stay in school and I am so grateful that this organization was able to come out today, PAAC, to help our community.”

The next local vaccine clinic will be in Bluefield on Thursday, January 20, 2021.