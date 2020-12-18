Page-Kincaid PSD officially out of service

PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WVNS)– The Page-Kincaid Public Service District (PSD) treatment plant is now out of service according to the West Virginia American Water Company. All of the customers in the area will now receive the water from the New River water treatment plant.

On October 19, the first customers in Page-Kincaid transitioned to full water service from the West Virginia American Water. Those 65 customers were a part of the first phase outlined by the company’s transition plan. On December 15 the second phase of the transition was completed. This included 160 customers served by the Carter Branch pressure reducing station.

West Virginia American Water Company took over the Page-Kincaid water system on September 22, 2020. According to release, now that the Page-Kincaid Water Treatment Plant is closed, the water lines in the phases three through six will still have a mixture of water from Page-Kincaid and the West Virginia American Water Company.

“Transitioning the Page-Kincaid PSD water system over to West Virginia American Water has been a tremendous, timely effort by our team,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water President. “Supplying clean, reliable water service to the residents of Page-Kincaid would not be possible without the cooperation of the Public Service District employees and the Public Service Commission’s leadership to find a viable solution for the area. We thank all involved for contributing to the success of this transition.”

Additional line cleaning, and flushing will continued for the next several days. Once all of the remnants of Page-Kincaid are removed, all of the customers will receive water from the West Virginia American Water.

“I am so pleased to see this long awaited project come to fruition,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The residents of Page-Kincaid have suffered long enough. Today they can celebrate by turning on their faucets and enjoying a clean drink of water. My fellow Commissioners and I applaud the hard work of West Virginia American Water, the staff of the Public Service Commission and the support of the Fayette County Commission, who have worked tirelessly to finally see this happen.”

This process will continued into the New Year. While the process is happening, customers could experience water service outage, or low water pressure. The release also states customers may experience cloudy or discolored water as the service lines are being flushed and and cleared. Customers will be notified when the work is completed.