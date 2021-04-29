Pandemic booze rules are here to stay in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, April 29, 2021, Governor Jim Justice signed several bills into law, and one of them might just get the party started.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) announced Justice had signed House Bill 2025, which provides liquor, wine, and beer licensees with some new ways to serve customers with greater freedom.

Since the pandemic started, bars and restaurants have had to get creative in the ways they interact with their customers. This new bill will allow for more flexibility for customers to enjoy their adult beverages in socially distanced ways.

The concepts included in the bill are: