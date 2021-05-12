Panicked gas buying keeps fuel from first responders

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With much of the country now running to the pumps, a gas shortage is on the minds of many; including first responders.

First responders use gas just like every other vehicle on the road. But if the public continues to panic buy gas, those who protect and serve, may not be able to do their jobs.

On Wednesday, May 12, 59News talked with Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department. He said the public needs to relax.

“Especially as a first responder, we’re on the road constantly. We have to keep doing our jobs. If we run short on gas, we’ll have to cut back on patrols and things like that, and we don’t want to do that,” Halsey said.

Lieutenant Halsey said the public has nothing to worry about with a gas shortage — as long as the panic buying stops.

He said when you pull into a gas station, just get the gas you need and remember there are many others who need it to fulfill their every day duties.