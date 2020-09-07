Parade of Lights will honor lives lost in 9/11

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Raleigh County Fire Levy Director Kevin Price said he and other leaders are at work to make sure Sept. 11 is not forgotten.

The annual Parade of Lights Memorial Tribute is set to take place throughout Raleigh County Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. However, Price said there will be no formal ceremony preceding the parade this year. Price said this is to protect everyone as COVID-19 concerns continue.

Price said first responders will leave Independence Middle School at dusk since the high school has a football game and parade up through Beckley with their emergency vehicle lights on. This is to honor those who lost their lives on September 11.

“The first responders, whether it be the 343 firefighters, or the 29 I believe port authority workers, police officers, ems, all of that- that just died that day. That kind of hits close to home,” Price said.

The parade will wrap up at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. Price said people are welcome to come watch, from a distance, as all the lights pass by.