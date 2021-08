BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Students in Raleigh County will be getting some brand new free school supplies this year. This is all thanks to the stuff the bus event that happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Walmart in Beckley.

Suddenlink teamed up with local radio stations to host their first stuff the bus event. They asked people who were shopping at Walmart to buy school supplies as donations for kids in Raleigh County to help get them ready for the upcoming school year.